Phyllis Ann Whidbee Foreman, 62, of Hertford, NC, departed from this earthly life on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Rev. Alvin J. Boone, Sr., Officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. A viewing will take place at the church on Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Masks are required. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband, Dwight M. Foreman, Sr., of the home; her children, Kia Patrice Foreman, Dwight M. Foreman, Jr., and Jerrell B. Foreman (Alicia Morton) all of Hertford, NC; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; three sisters, Barbara Price (Newton) of Elizabeth City, NC, Janice Whidbee of Greensboro, NC and Lois Dorsey of New York, NY; four brothers, Chester Whidbee and Aulandis Whidbee, both of Anchorage, Alaska, Brian Whidbee of Greensboro, NC and David Whidbee, Sr., of Hartford, CT; two sisters-in-law, Ellen Mullen of Virginia Beach, VA and Leora Foreman of Hertford, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Service of Comfort entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
