Phyllis Haskett Sawyer

Phyllis Haskett Sawyer, age 90, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her son’s home surrounded by family. Phyllis was a native of Elizabeth City and a longtime resident of Camden, North Carolina with her late husband, Alfred Sawyer. She was born December 17, 1930; an only child to the late Normal Church Haskett and Martha Stevens Haskett. Phyllis was employed by Doctors Nash, Jenkins, and Williams as a nurse for twenty-five years. Phyllis retired and worked at the Pasquotank County Tax office for ten years. Phyllis will always be remembered for her kind heart and lively personality. Phyllis was a long-time member of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild, where she perfected her clothespin dolls. She was a member of the Museum guild, the Family Research Society of Northeastern North Carolina, and a member of many church choirs throughout her life. Phyllis is survived by her son, Michael Twiddy and wife Ann; three grandchildren, Matthew Twiddy and wife Katie, Arica McCord, and Hannah Martha Twiddy; and three great grandchildren, Claire, Sam, and Sophia. Phyllis is predeceased by her son, Marshal Hugh Twiddy and wife Janet. A sincere thank you to Albemarle Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Phyllis and her family. The family would like to thank all the caregivers, Brookdale, and Dr. G for the excellent care they provided. To sitters, neighbors, and friends, thank you for always lending a helping hand when needed. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of her life, memorial donations can be made to your local church in Phyllis’s memory. A private service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.