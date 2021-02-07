Phyllis Haskett Sawyer, age 90, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her son’s home surrounded by family. Phyllis was a native of Elizabeth City and a longtime resident of Camden, North Carolina with her late husband, Alfred Sawyer. She was born December 17, 1930; an only child to the late Normal Church Haskett and Martha Stevens Haskett. Phyllis was employed by Doctors Nash, Jenkins, and Williams as a nurse for twenty-five years. Phyllis retired and worked at the Pasquotank County Tax office for ten years. Phyllis will always be remembered for her kind heart and lively personality. Phyllis was a long-time member of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild, where she perfected her clothespin dolls. She was a member of the Museum guild, the Family Research Society of Northeastern North Carolina, and a member of many church choirs throughout her life. Phyllis is survived by her son, Michael Twiddy and wife Ann; three grandchildren, Matthew Twiddy and wife Katie, Arica McCord, and Hannah Martha Twiddy; and three great grandchildren, Claire, Sam, and Sophia. Phyllis is predeceased by her son, Marshal Hugh Twiddy and wife Janet. A sincere thank you to Albemarle Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Phyllis and her family. The family would like to thank all the caregivers, Brookdale, and Dr. G for the excellent care they provided. To sitters, neighbors, and friends, thank you for always lending a helping hand when needed. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of her life, memorial donations can be made to your local church in Phyllis’s memory. A private service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.