Phyllis Jennings Toppings, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home. Born in Hampton, VA on June 26, 1944 to the late Joseph Mack Jennings and Iris Evans Jennings, she was the widow of Horace Palmer Toppings. Mrs. Toppings worked as a program coordinator for mental health prior to retirement. A gentle, caring and loving woman, she was a hard worker her entire life and never complained about life’s challenges. She found her niche working in the mental health field after thirty years as a cabinet maker. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, brought her great joy. She is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl London and Janie King (John) all of Elizabeth City, NC, and Teri Toppings (Kent Copeland) of Kitty Hawk, NC; her sister, June Gibbs of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Leland Jennings (Kim) of Fresno, CA; three grandchildren, Tracy Wilson of Hertford, NC, Christopher Wilson (Jani Smith) of Camden, NC and Tara Ritter (Jessie) of Moyock, NC; and six great-grandchildren, Joshua and Lucy Wilson, Bradley and Cameron Ritter, Lucas Smith, and Joey Scott. She was predeceased by a brother, Joe Jennings. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends after the service and at other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church, 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Toppings family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
