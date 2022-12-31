Preston E. McPherson

Preston Earl McPherson, 55, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Mr. McPherson was born in Chesapeake, VA on May 20, 1967 and was the son of the late Joseph Lee McPherson and Patricia Dare Powers McPherson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Berry McPherson; sisters, Anita Kennedy and Patricia McPherson; and by brothers, Phillip and Richard McPherson. A carpenter, he was employed in residential construction. Surviving is his son, Landon McPherson of Winton; two daughters, Jacey McPherson and Raegan McPherson, both of Bedford, VA; a sister, JoAnn Forbes of Camden; a special nephew, George McPherson of Shiloh; a dear friend, Brantley Julian Cartwright, III of Elizabeth City, and other nieces, nephews and extended family members. A gathering will be held at a later date. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
