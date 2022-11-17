...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Priscilla Faust Minch, 77, of Asheville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Vero Health and Rehab in Sylva, N.C.Priscilla was born in Elizabeth City on December 7, 1944 and was the daughter of the late William Alexander Faust and Genevieve Boyce Faust. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Minch in 2002. She is survived by her brother, William Benjamin Faust of Elizabeth City and sister, Margaret Faust Dail and husband, David; a niece, Caroline Dail Crowe and husband, Will and a nephew, David Dail Jr. and wife, Judith, two great nieces, Genevieve and Maggie and a great nephew, Trey all of Edenton, N.C. Priscilla worked for the telephone company in Elizabeth City for years and at Baxter International after moving to the western part of the state. She was a faithful member of the Basilica of St. Lawrence Cathedral. A memorial mass was held on September 28, 2022 at the Basilica of St. Lawrence in Asheville, N.C. Memorials may be made in Priscilla's memory to the Basilica of St. Lawrence, 97 Haywood Ave. Asheville, N.C. 28801.
