Prudence Reed

Prudence Newby Reed
HERTFORD - Prudence Collins Newby "Prue" Reed, 102, of 304 North Front Street, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by family.
Born on August 13, 1919 at home, 210 North Front Street, Hertford, she was the daughter of the late William Guy Newby and Elizabeth Brown Stokes Newby. Prue was a ninth generation in America descendent of William Newby of Perquimans County. William Newby was one of the trustees to whom land for the first Quaker meeting house in Perquimans County was deeded on August 2, 1704. Her mother, Elizabeth Brown Stokes Newby, was descended from the prominent Stokes and Tayloe families of Windsor, NC and Bertie County.
A 1936 graduate of Perquimans County High School, she was an honor student and on the debate team. An excellent basketball player, she led her team to area championships. In 1940 she graduated from East Carolina Teacher's College, now East Carolina University, with a degree in Home Economics. While attending ECTC she played on the tennis team.
Prue taught Home Economics in Windsor, NC for four years and then for a brief time at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
On January 5, 1946, Prudence married Roy Lee Reed in Hertford United Methodist Church. Following their marriage they moved to and lived in Covington, Virginia for 35 years. A homemaker and good mother of their three children who were all born and raised in Covington, she was an active member of Granbery Memorial Methodist Church, and was a well known and popular member of the community. She was recognized as an excellent bridge player and excelled in tennis as well. She staunchly supported Roy in his professional work at Westvaco Corporation. Upon Roy's retirement from Westvaco, he and Prue moved back to their beloved hometown of Hertford.
Having grown up on Front Street in Hertford, Prue was proud of her family and of her Perquimans County heritage. Over the years the Newby family was prominent in Quaker religious activity, farming, lumbering, river ferry boat operation, and leadership in the community.
As Prue grew up in Hertford she was highly active in Hertford United Methodist Church, and then again upon her return in 1981. She was always a poplar and active member of the Hertford community. A talented homemaker, she skillfully guided her family with love and grace wherever she lived! She excelled in her hobbies- bridge, dance, tennis, sewing and sailing with Roy. She was a good mother to her children and faithful wife to Roy! Her first love was for her husband and family and, then, for her many friends and acquaintances.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jesse Tayloe Newby Hendley and Frances Newby, and by her brother, William Guy Newby.
Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Lindsay Reed Stullken (husband, Russell); two sons, Roy Lee Reed, Jr. (wife, Bobbi) and William Newby Reed (wife, Caroline); four grandchildren, Faye Craven (husband, Jeff), Donna Lee D'Andrea (husband, Andrew), Benjamin Lee Reed (wife, Robin), and Meredith Reed Petrocelli (husband, Alex); and eight great-grandchildren, Landon Lee Ginetz, Christian Ginetz, Oliver Petrocelli, Salome Craven, Birdie Craven, Charlotte D'Andrea, Mabel Reed, and Aydin Reed.
A private graveside service will be held on the family plot at Cedarwood Cemetery, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Gene Tyson. In respect of everyone's health and safety, no formal visitation is planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944.
