Queenie McMurren

ELIZABETH CITY - Queenie V. McMurren 90 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Antonio Williams, Officiating. Interment will be in Dove's Landing Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Queenie leaves to cherish her memory five sons, Glenn A. Pirtle of Elizabeth City, NC, Curtis Ames of Glenn Falls, NY, Clifford Skinner of Cohoes, NY, Tony White (Lynn) of Queens, NY and Tyrone McClurge of New York, NY; five daughters, Jacqueline S. Latson of Elizabeth City, NC, Janice Williams of Ahoskie, NC, Gloria Scott of Hertford, NC, Juanita Johnson of Merriville, IN and Michelle Johnson-Holmes of East Orange, NJ; twenty grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Lonnie and Rosetta Poole Skinner; her children, Camilla Skinner, Lonnie Skinner, Winifred Skinner and Rodney Johnson.
Professional Services by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.