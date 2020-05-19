Quinton Onley, Sr.

Quinton Ray Onley, Sr.
SOUTH MILLS - Quinton Ray Onley, Sr. age 85, passed away peacefully at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Sunday, May 17, 2020. A resident of South Mills, he was born in Elizabeth City on June 18, 1934 to the late Quinton Onley and Elma Armstrong Onley. He was the devoted husband of Shirley Jeanette Upton Onley for sixty-one years. He served in the U.S. Army for two years then began working for Sprint for thirty-five years before retiring in 1996. Shortly after that he began working for South Mills Water Association for nineteen years. Quinton was an active member of South Mills Ruritan Club, New Lebanon Lodge #314 AF & AM, and a volunteer fireman with the South Mills Fire Department. He was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and church secretary for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Quinton Ray Onley, Jr. and Daffy Onley Scott and husband Timmy all of South Mills, NC; granddaughters, Shae Scott and Kaleigh Scott; two sisters, Gail Hobbs and Deloris Meads and husband Vance; one brother-in-law, Johnny Upton and wife Mary; many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends; and two grand dogs, Dixie and Missy. He was pre-deceased by two sisters, Glenda Onley White and Norma Jean Bateman. The family wishes to thank the caring nurses, CNAs and respiratory therapists in the third floor at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for their wonderful care. Quinton loved his family and friends. He enjoyed going to all of his granddaughters' sporting events. He loved to joke and could easily make people laugh. He was the definition of a fun person to be around. He was a loving husband, Dad and Dede.
A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Darryl Stallings and E. Lee Penwell officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Onley family. You may express condolences online by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.