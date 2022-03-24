Our beloved, Mrs. Rachel Pool Weeks, age 93 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life exactly 33 days after her beloved husband, Mr. Willie "Nan" Weeks. She went away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Faithway Church of Jesus, Elizabeth City, NC with Bishop Ernest Sutton, Overseer, Bishop Gregory Poole, Officiating and Pastor Abel Sutton, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Dove's Landing Cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving daughter Valeria Weeks Sutton (Ernest); and son Galen Weeks both of Elizabeth City, NC; one nephew, William Pool, Sr (Becky) of San Antonio, Texas; and Bishop Gregory Pool (Silver Springs, MD); two great-nephews, William Pool, Jr (Boblingmen, Germany), and Michael Pool (Andrea); one great-niece Angie Hegamin (Terrence); ten grandchildren whom she spoiled and adored, Nikita Drayton (Darryl) of West Virginia, Joel Sutton (Tiffany) of Elizabeth City, Nava Coppin (Douglas) of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Ernest Sutton (Shanese) of South Mills, NC, Lloyd Sutton (Sabrina) of Raleigh, NC, Sandra Sutton of Manassas, Virginia, Abel Sutton (Ganelle) of Elizabeth City, NC, Michael Sutton (Ashley) of Birmingham, AL, Jonathan Sutton (Samora) of Elizabeth City, Jasmine Foreman (Cameron) of Camden, NC; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. She also leaves to cherish a special family friend, Mrs. Dorothy Morring; and three godchildren, Don, Deanna and Dalan Morring. Professional Services of Comfort are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
