Rae Harris Simpson, age 69, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Friday, April 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Pasquotank County on January 25, 1954, to the late Herbert Baxter Harris and Frances Mann Hooks Harris. Rae retired as the administrator for an assisted living facility and was a lifelong member of City Road United Methodist Church. She loved gardening, especially in her yard, and enjoyed watching and feeding birds. Rae often found peace at Coquina Beach on the Outer Banks. She is survived by her husband of thirty-five years, Don Vick; daughters, Dr. Amy Swain, and Thea Gomez (Sean); son, Joseph M. Simpson, III (Dana); sister, Joyce Harris Aydlett (Mark); brothers, John S. Morrison (Nell), and Larry B. Harris; grandchildren, John B. Swain, Edward D. Swain, Caleb Calloway, Iris Gomez, and Viola Gomez; and other extended family. Rae was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert B Harris, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service in the Chapel lobby. Rae’s service will be live streamed. Visit her obituary page at www.TwifordFH.com to view the live stream. Memorial donations may be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, https://unchealthfoundation.org/initiatives/cancer/. The family encourages those interested to participate in the first annual Run with Mary event in Elizabeth City, May 13, 2023: https://runwithmary.org. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Simpson Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
