Raeann N. Wood

Raeann Nicole Wood, age 11, of Elizabeth City, NC died unexpectedly in a car accident, along with her mother, Amanda, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 24, 2010 to Robert Lynn Wood, Jr. and the late Amanda Rae Wood. Raeann was a 5th grader at Northside Elementary School. She loved her friends and family and was a Tik Tok Queen! In addition to her father, she is survived by a sister, Hannah Wood; a brother, Tevice Wood; her maternal grandparents, Bob and Ruth Smith; paternal grandparents, Bob and Judy Wood; an uncle, Nick S. Smith; an aunt, Amy Lonzanida; and her cousins, Noah Lonzanida and Stella Lonzanida. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Towne South Church of Christ with Pastor Roger Burns and the Rev. Jason Wise officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Flowers may be ordered for the family through one of our local florists by going directly to https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/ . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Wood family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
