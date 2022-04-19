Raleigh “Buddy” Pritchard Mansfield, Jr. passed away on April 12, 2022 in Norfolk, Virginia at the age of 58. He was born May 11, 1963 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Raleigh P. Mansfield, Sr. and Marjorie S. Mansfield. Buddy was a Crane Mechanic at Virginia International Terminals with a passion for automotive work in his free time. He was a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church. He is survived by his son Cody R. Mansfield (fiancée Paige), of Elizabeth City, NC, Cody’s mother, Suzy Y. Gibbs; his daughter Alexa K. Mansfield of Chesapeake, VA and her mother, Robyn K. Mansfield. Surviving also are three sisters: Jo Ann Mansfield, Jayne M. Fentress, Joan M. Wood (Al) plus numerous friends and relatives. A funeral service was held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 12:00 pm in Providence Baptist Church, Shawboro with Pastor Tommy Berry officiating. A private burial took place in the Thomas Roberts Cemetery. Donations can be made to Providence Baptist Church (Playground Fund), 765 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC 27973.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.