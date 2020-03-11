Ralph Hubert Cole, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Ralph Hubert Cole, Sr. 71, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 09, 2020.
Celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. He will lie in state from 12:00 until time of service. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4:00-7:00 pm with the family receiving friends from 5:30-7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Ralph leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Clara Cole; sons, Ralph Cole, Jr (Monica) and Reginald Ferebee (Judy); three sisters, Barbara Parker, Jeraldine Gregory and Finis Funches; two brothers, Hercules Cole, Jr. (Cassie) and Raymond Cole (Frances); seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
