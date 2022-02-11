Ralph Nixon

WINDSOR - Ralph Fay Nixon, 75, of 401 Sterlingworth Street, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mr. Nixon was born in Chowan County on February 3, 1947, and was the son of the late Archie Alfred and Evelyn Britton Nixon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Gail Johnson Nixon; by his daughter, Stacy Nixon Hoggard; and by his brother, Howard Nixon.
The retired owner and operator of Nixon's Tree Pruning and Removal Service and of Nixon's Small Engine Repair, he had served in the North Carolina National Guard.
Surviving is his son, Keith Wade Nixon and wife, Susan, of Edenton; his son-in-law, Joseph Hoggard of Windsor; his sister, Margaret Nixon Peele and husband, J.D., of Fleming Island, FL; his brother, Donnie Nixon of Greensboro; seven grandchildren, Derek Nixon (wife, Laura), Dylan Nixon (wife, Krista), Grant Nixon, Emily Berryman Stallings (husband, Joe), Hunter Berryman, J.D. Hoggard (wife, Katlyn), and Jessica Hoggard; and three great-grandchildren, Heath Nixon, Micah Nixon, and another due in September.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by his grandson, the Rev. Dylan Nixon. No formal visitation is planned; however, friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Nixon Family Cemetery Fund, in care of Kermit Nixon, 410 Tynch Town Road, Edenton, NC 27932.
