...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally, a few of the more sheltered rural
areas may experience a light freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Ralph Vernon Cole, Sr., 81 of Edenton, NC, departed from this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Edenton, NC. A viewing will take place at the church on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted and loving wife, Mrs. Joyce Cole; children: Ms. Tracy Cole, Mr. Ralph Cole, Jr. (Battina), and Dr. Gerri Cole; one sister: Mrs. Shirley Johnikins; two brothers in-law: Mr. Willie Boone (Julia) and Mr. George Boone (Shirley); two sisters-in-law: Ms. Lydia Boone and Mrs. Nellie Boone; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is serving the Cole family.
