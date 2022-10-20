Ralph Vernon Cole, Sr.

Ralph Vernon Cole, Sr., 81 of Edenton, NC, departed from this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Edenton, NC. A viewing will take place at the church on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted and loving wife, Mrs. Joyce Cole; children: Ms. Tracy Cole, Mr. Ralph Cole, Jr. (Battina), and Dr. Gerri Cole; one sister: Mrs. Shirley Johnikins; two brothers in-law: Mr. Willie Boone (Julia) and Mr. George Boone (Shirley); two sisters-in-law: Ms. Lydia Boone and Mrs. Nellie Boone; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is serving the Cole family.

