Randle Bohren

Randle A. Bohren
HERTFORD - Randle A Bohren, Hertford, NC, 56 years old, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born March 8, 1964 in Key West, Florida, the son of William E and Jacqueline A Clark. As a child, grew up in Norfolk, VA, in the neighborhood of River Oaks.
He is predeceased by his biological father Merton A Bohren, sister, JoAnna Clark, maternal grandmother, Margaret Mantach, paternal grandparents, William, and Helen Clark.
In additional to his parents, he is survived by his three sons, Randle Shane Bohren, Skip Douglas Bohren, Trevor Enfield, all of VA, one sister, Theresa Bohren of Rocky Mount, NC, 2 brothers James Bohren of Knots Island, NC, William Clark of Hertford, NC, Half-siblings, Heidi Lou Bohren-Mickelson of Spokane Valley, WA, Ritchard A Bohren of Kettle Falls, WA, step mother, Brenda Clark of Hertford, NC, two step-sisters, Wanda Williams of Hertford, NC, Teresa Brickhouse of Hertford, NC, mother of his grandchildren, Abigail Faietta of Maine, two grandchildren, Austin James Faietta of Maine, Briana Nicole Faietta of Maine, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
There will be no service at this time, but a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Please have all flowers and cards sent to his mother Jacqueline Clark 2313 Hurt Drive Rocky Mount, NC 27804.