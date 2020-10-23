Randolph "Sand" Lee, Sr.

ELIZABETH CITY - Elder Randolph "Sand" Lee, Sr, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home.Viewing will be held on Saturday, from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.

Elder Randolph Lee, Sr. leaves to cherish his memories; loving wife, Queenie Lee; son, Troy F. Lee (Rebecca) ;daughter, Sandra Lee Owusu; adopted daughter, Bebe Watson; siblings, Joyce Squire (Samuel), Maurice Outlaw, Herman Gray Holley, Thelma Futrell, Lilly Mae Holley and Clotee Holley;and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Lee family.

