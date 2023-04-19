Randy Kevel Boswood, 69, of Tryon, North Carolina died on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Spartanburg Medical Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Randy was the son of the late Grandy Kevel and Margaret Sawyer Boswood. He is survived by his wife, Kim Boswood of Tryon, NC; daughters Hannah Boswood of Greenville, NC, Rachel Tawney (Thomas) of Pittsburgh, PA and Roxanne Castillo of Austin, TX; granddaughters Mila and Ivy; brother, Gary Boswood (Janet) of Austin, TX and nephew, Evan Boswood. Randy graduated from Northeastern High School in 1972 in Elizabeth City, NC. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1975-1981 at RAF Croughton in the village of Croughton near Brackley, England. He had a profound love of the United Kingdom and Ireland and traveled to 14 countries with Kim. Randy spent his civilian career in the telecom and IT industry and owned a computer company in Kitty Hawk, NC. Randy had a unique sense of humor. He had a deep love of animals with his beloved dogs, Astor and Doodles, along with caring for injured spring baby birds that neighbors would bring to his house in Northglenn, Colorado. He loved to cook and was happiest when smoking pork with burnt ends and when making his famous vinegar sauce to share with family and friends. Randy was proud to become a Kansas City Barbeque Society certified judge and loved BBQ competitions. He also participated in regional pie baking competitions, winning with his signature key lime and peanut butter pie recipes. With his good heart and kind soul, he was one of those people who left a lasting impression on everyone who met him, especially his family. A celebration of life for Randy will be held in October in Elizabeth City, North Carolina for what would have been a monumental birthday. Details will follow later. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your local animal humane society or have some BBQ pulled pork and a piece of pie in his memory. The family wishes to thank the Spartanburg Medical Center doctors, nurses and staff for their exceptional care for Randy. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his wife and soulmate, Kim. An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon, North Carolina
