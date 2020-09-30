Rashad Williams
BRONX - It is with great sadness that we announce this passing of Mr. Rashad Willams of the Bronx, NY who answered the Master's call on Wednesday , September 23, 2020 in St. Marys, GA.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home and Interment will immediately follow at the Sawyer Family Cemetery in the Newland Township of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Viewing and visitation will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. Covid-19 Restrictions will be in place and no one will be able to enter either service without a mask.
Professional services of comfort have been entrusted to Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. You may send online condolences to the family at www.adkinsmemorial.com.