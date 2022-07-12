Ray Carlton Matthews of Nags Head, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Chapel Hill, NC. A native of Elizabeth City, he graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1972 and moved to the Outer Banks. Ray devoted his life to photographing the fleeting beauty of the barrier islands and beyond. His work has graced the walls of businesses and homes for over 50 years and provided inspiration for so many. His passion for capturing dramatic weather, ever-changing landscape, and vibrant coastal life in photographs burned strong until his final days, and he leaves behind a vast library of photographic splendor. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Ray touched the lives of many. He is survived by his wife Pam of 47 years, sister Nancy, brother Robert, three sons Shenon (Gail), Whit (Tiffany), and Evan (Brittany), and grandchildren Jade & Leighton, Morgan, Christiana, and Kelsey, as well as a large community of loving cousins and extended family members. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrews by the Sea on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Andrews by the Sea Memorial Fund, Nags Head, NC (https://abundant.co/saintandrewsobx/give) or to the Dare County Arts Council (PO Box 2300 Manteo, NC 27954). Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
