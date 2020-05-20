Ray Coppersmith, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Ray Coppersmith, Jr. 77, formerly of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, NC. He was born September 20, 1942 in Kinston, NC to the late Ray Coppersmith, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth DeBrule Coppersmith. He was an electrician, a member of the Elizabeth City Church of God and an honorable veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by two sisters, Charlene Coppersmith of Wendell, NC and Sandra Geddie of Elizabeth City, NC.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Minister Brad Giffin officiating. Burial will be in the Veterans' Section of New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Coppersmith family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.