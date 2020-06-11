Raymond Jerdary-DeChan Carver
HERTFORD - Raymond Jerdary-DeChan Carver, 20 of Hertford, NC departed from this life on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alvin J. Boone, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC. Viewing will take place at the church on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. The services will be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com under his obituary link. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Carver family.