Raymond Edward Shuey, 61, of 186 Hemlock Street, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Mr. Shuey was born in Pasquotank County on August 16, 1960, and was the son of the late Warren C. Shuey and Lorraine Murphy Shuey Lamb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Glascoe. Employed as a mold specialist with Regulator Marine in Edenton, other hobbies and enjoyments in his life included working in his yard and listening to music. Surviving is his son, Kyle Shuey of Roper; his daughter, Selena Shuey of Hertford; his sister, Laurinda Ferrell (husband, Roger) of Elizabeth City; a brother-in-law, Tim Glascoe of Hertford; two nieces, Amanda Byrum and Heather Deptola; and a nephew, John Ferrell. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 2, at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Chaplain Mike Capps. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or in the Bethel Fishing Center, 160 Bethel Fishing Center Road, Hertford, where they will then gather for a time of fellowship and sharing of memories. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.