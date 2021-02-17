Raymond Earl Butts, Jr., 61, of Accokeek, MD, died Monday, February 8, 2021. Born on November 8, 1959, in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond Earl Butts, Sr. and Vivian Williams Butts. He received both his B.A. and MBA from the University of Phoenix. He proudly served his community and his country in the U.S. Army until 1985. Ray was a Systems Engineer with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the principal broker and owner of BRT Realty. He is survived by daughters, Erica (Michael) Forbes of Manhattan, KS, Shanel Butts of Clinton, MD, Briana (John) Thomas of Capitol Heights, MD; sister, Sharon R. King of Fresh Meadows, NY; grandsons, Isaiah Michael and Elijah Michael Forbes, Manhattan, KS; granddaughters, Ava Brielle Thomas and Tamiyah Baker, Capitol Heights, MD; nephew, Derek King Jr., Newark, DE; fiance Sadari English, Chester, PA and a host of family and friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care and compassion provided by the Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center staff during Ray’s illness. Services: Public Viewing: Thursday, 4-6 p.m., Marshall-March Funeral Homes, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746, (301) 736-1616. Celebration of Life will be private; however, a live stream will be available.
