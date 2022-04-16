Raymond Garrey Twiddy, longtime resident of Coinjock, NC passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Elizabeth City, NC. He was 74 and is now with the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Joyce Twiddy. Besides Joyce, who passed very recently, Garrey is predeceased by his parents, Joseph Alfred Twiddy and Sylvia Pelfrey Twiddy, and by his siblings, Carol Tevepaugh and Roy Twiddy. Garrey was born in Dare County, NC in a taxicab on the Old Manns Harbor Bridge. His mother, Sylvia, loved telling that story. Garrey never knew a stranger. He would make anyone feel welcome. Anyone who truly know Garrey- knew he had such a big heart. Garrey served his country honorably as a helicopter mechanic in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War Era. After his discharge, he went on to work as a professional insulator and commercial fisherman. In his spare time, Garrey enjoyed recreational fishing, drawing, and tinkering with cars- especially the older models. Garrey loved to talk and tells stories of the good ole' days. "You can believe that or leave it alone," was one of his favorite sayings. Garrey is survived by his four children, Crystal Barcroft (Derrick) of Poplar Branch, NC, Raymond Gary Twiddy (LouElla) of Moyock, NC; Rocky Twiddy (Matthew) of Manteo, NC, and Amanda Twiddy of the Coinjock residence. Garrey also leaves two siblings, Joseph Twiddy (Edda) of Maryland, Ricky Twiddy (Gail) of Waterlily, NC; four grandchildren, Brittany Hubert, Dalton Barcroft, Sophia Twiddy, and Sylvia Twiddy; and four great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Huber, Chloe Huber, Talon Huber, and Dylan Barcroft as well as numerous extended family members and close friends. The family will honor Garrey's plans for cremation and his request for no memorial services. Condolences may be shared at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
