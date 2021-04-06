Honoring and Remembering the Legacy of Raymond R. Rivers, Sr. will take place on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church 704 Caldwell Street, Elizabeth City, NC at 2:00pm. Covid safety protocols will be followed. Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5 to 7 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. Family will be receiving family and friends at his son's residence Kirk Rivers, 101 Fairlead Dr. Raymond leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 62 years, Myrtle Roberts Rivers; two daughters, Donise Dillard of Maricopa, AZ; and Veronica Nadine Lax (Shawn) of Jacksonville, Fla; two sons, Keith Rivers (Elise) and E. Kirk Rivers (Nina) both of Elizabeth City, NC; nine grandchildren, Patrice, Geneva, Tiffany, Simone, Shawn Jr, Kiana, Gabrielle, Drew and Devin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. You may sign the online guest book at www.stallingsfuneralhomes.com Kirk Rivers, License Funeral Director and Stallings Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Rivers family.
