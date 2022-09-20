Raymond “Ray” Burnette, age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 30, 1947 to the late Douglas Allen Burnette and Violet Anderson Rushe. He is survived by his wife Mary Colson Burnette of 53 years. Raymond was a pipefitter in the manufacturing industry. He loved the outdoors, especially golf, hunting, archery, and fishing. He has received over 50 golfing trophies. Raymond also enjoyed wood crafting, painting, playing pool, cards, chess, old westerns, and NASCAR races. He was a very hard worker. Besides his wife, Mary, Ray left two daughters, Linda Crumpler (Wayne) of Elizabeth City, NC and Karen Mullen; two sisters, Rita Sadler (Bill) of Currituck, NC and Joyce Price (Mayo) of Edenton, NC; one brother, Jimmy Rushe (Becky) of Florida, three grandchildren, Emily Crumpler, Coreen Mullen, and Corey Mullen; and three step-grandchildren, Rodney Mullen, Jr., Roney Mullen, and Robert Mullen. He loved his family very much. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rodney Mullen, Sr. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at West Lawn Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. At other times, the family will receive friends at their home. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Burnette family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.