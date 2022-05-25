Rebecca D. Gregory

Rebecca Joyce Gregory passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Born in Camden, NC on May 2, 1940 to the late Vernon and Bertha Duncan, she was the widow of Buddy Gregory and the retired owner of Buddy Gregory’s Body Shop. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and Savior and her family immensely. She was affectionately called “Mom” by her children and “Mam” by her grand and great-grandchildren. She was so excited to become a great great-grandmother just weeks before her passing. She was an avid reader and enjoyed being outside. Left to mourn her loss are her daughter, Debi and husband Skip Smith of Elizabeth City; son, Darren and wife Claudia Gregory of GA; two granddaughters, Chasity and husband Ryan Harris of Elizabeth City and Angie Gregory of GA; and two great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and husband Will Nelson and Kaden Harris all of Elizabeth City; her great great-granddaughter, Magnolia Nelson; sister-in-law Sandra Brinkley of Camden; brother-in-law, Dody and wife Linda Gregory of Camden; and many nieces and nephews. Rebecca was predeceased by her mother, father, and husband; her sister, Alice, who passed away before Rebecca was born; and brothers-in-law Sterling, Bobby and Otis. Thank you to all of the staff at Community Hospice and to our nurse, Liz, for your extreme kindness and support during this time. And a special thank you to her caregivers that were also her friends; Joyce Williams, Celestine Williams, Deneen Griffin, and Shawanna Hopson. …. Absent of the body and at home with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. No service will be held. Please consider donating to Victory Christian School, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 as Christian Education was important to Rebecca. She made sure her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all had that opportunity. ??Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Gregory family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
