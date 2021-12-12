Rebecca Lane

Rebecca Lee White Lane
POPLAR BRANCH - Rebecca Lee White Lane, 72 of Poplar Branch, NC died Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born March 17, 1949, in Norfolk, VA to the late Lee Cecil White, Sr. and Mary Viola Culpepper Willis. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Elizabeth City Chapter #44 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved life and time spent with family and friends. She would be there to help anyone at any time if she could.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy D. White and her beloved son-in-law, William "Mark" White of Barco, NC; her first husband and father of her daughter, Charles E. Davis, Jr. of Poplar Branch, NC; two sons by marriage, Hank Dozier (Theresa) and Todd Dozier (Debbie Meyer) all of Currituck, NC; four grandchildren; one great grandson; thirteen brothers and sisters; four step-brothers and sisters; close cousins and several friends. Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband of twenty-three years, Troy Lane; mother-in-law "Mom" Margaret Lane Matthews; and a brother, Malbon E. White.
A funeral service was held Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Scott Taylor officiating. The family eceived friends immediately following the funeral at the funeral home. Burial was in the Lane Family Cemetery. The service was livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Lane family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.