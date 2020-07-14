Rebecca Thornton

Rebecca Boltz Thornton
HERTFORD - Rebecca Christine Boltz Thornton, 73, of 617 New Hope Road, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 in her home.
Mrs. Thornton was born in Washington County, MD, on July 11, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Howard William, Jr. and Florence Hope Sigler Boltz. A retired computer specialist with the federal government after 25 years of employment, she enjoyed membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution where she had served as a recording secretary, registrar and past regent for the Betsy Dowdy Chapter, a current member of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, the Inter-County Ruritan Club where she was a past president and secretary, and the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. Other involvement included her fellowship in both New Hope United Methodist and Evangelical Methodist churches.
Surviving are her husband, Carlton Denwood "Froggy" Thornton, Jr.; a sister, Mary Lee Boltz Taft of Wendell; and nieces and nephews, Jeanette L. Overman, Bryan E. Bowers, Kathryn N. Long, and Michael D. Taft, Jr.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to the Albemarle Food Bank, 109 Tidewater Way, or to the SPCA of Northeaster NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, both in Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
