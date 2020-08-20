Rebecca Trafton

Rebecca "Beck" Williams Trafton
LANHAM - Rebecca "Beck" Williams Trafton, 85, was called to rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Doctors Community Hospital, Lanham, Maryland.
She was born on January 25, 1935 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Lottie Wilson Williams and was educated in the public schools of Currituck County, North Carolina. She was a 1953 graduate of the former Currituck Union High School, now Central Elementary School. After graduation from high school, she worked as a housekeeper for 17 years. Ultimately she returned to work at the school in which she graduated, being employed as a cafeteria worker at Central Elementary School, retiring after more than 25 years of service.
She was a member of New Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Shawboro, North Carolina and the Love & Hope Chapter #492, Order of the Eastern Star, Camden North Carolina. To all who knew her, she was known as a hard and dedicated worker, a great housekeeper and wonderful cook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Carnie Trafton; her son, Reginald Darnell Williams and her sister, Esther Williams Saunders.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Roger Williams, Jr. and James Corey Trafton (Keshia), both of Mitchellville, Maryland and three daughters, Elizabeth "Molly" Bush, Angela and Connie Trafton, all of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She also leaves to cherish her memory nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two nephews, two nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm and the funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon EDT, both at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations; 609 Hull Drive; Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Interment will be in the New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery; 312 Sleepy Hollow Road; Camden, North Carolina 27921.
The service will be available by live streaming and subsequent review on the funeral home's website at http://www.mitchellcares.com.
Please note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a 50 person limit permitted to attend the funeral service.