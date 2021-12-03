Rebecca Trotman

Rebecca D. Trotman
MOYOCK - Rebecca D. Trotman 83 of Moyock, NC, departed from this earthly life on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Currituck County Middle School Auditorium, Barco, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: loving husband, William H. Trotman, Sr., of the home; children, William Trotman, Jr., (Yvette) of Clayton, NC, Alfreda Riddick of Moyock, NC, Thomas Trotman of Virginia Beach, VA and Etta Deans (Edward) of Statesville, NC; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Clara McPherson of Virginia Beach, VA and Ella McPherson of Brooklyn, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make a monetary donation to Pilgrim Journey A.M.E. Zion Church, PO Box 614, Moyock, NC, 27958.
