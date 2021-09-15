Regalada M. Delos Reyes, age 105, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at The Citadel, Elizabeth City. Born in Cebu City, Phillipines on September 19, 1915 to the late Mariano Mergullas and Maxima Cillion, she was the widow of Emilio Delos Reyes. Mrs. Delos Reyes was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She is survived by her son, Alberto Delos Reyes and his wife, Sylvia, of Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren, Edwin Delos Reyes (Debbie) of Williamsburg, VA, Jessica Delos Reyes (Derek) of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Mark Delos Reyes (Nicole) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Melissa Delos Reyes Rumohr (Steven); and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Ernesto Delos Reyes. A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Nick Cottrill officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Delos Reyes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .
