Regina “Gina” Ann Riehle Exe of Williamsburg, Virginia, died peacefully after a three year struggle with brain cancer on April 20, 2021. She had just recently moved to Williamsburg from Elizabeth City, North Carolina where she had been living since her retirement in 2016. Prior to retirement, Gina was the Hospitality Supervisor for the Washington office of King & Spalding where she planned and executed multiple conferences and firm activities as well as being an active participant in all firm charitable events. Additional roles during her time at the firm, included; assistant to the managing partner, working as part of the K& S team for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and serving as Senator Sam Nunn’s assistant when he joined the firm in 1997. Gina loved traveling in Maine and spending time at OBX with her “Sea Sisters”. She was an active member of the Contemporary Choir at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Springfield, VA until she moved. Gina spent many years assisting immigrants in Northern Virginia learning English and preparing for the Citizenship test. After retiring, Gina volunteered in Elizabeth City at Albemarle Sentara Hospital and with Habitat for Humanity. Gina leaves behind two sisters, Linda Gregory and Theresa Riehle; three nephews and two niece-in-laws; and two great- nephews of Virginia, as well as many cousins in Massachusetts, New York and Florida. In Gina’s memory, please consider making a donation to a food pantry in your local area or to Hope Connections for Cancer Support, 10100 Laureate Way, Bethesda, Md. 20814. Funeral arrangements will be at a later date. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, Virginia.
