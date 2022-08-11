Regina Kavchak Skitka, 80, of Hertford, NC passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in her home. Regina was born in Middlesex County, NJ on December 16, 1941, and was the daughter of the late John and Regina Diken Kavchak. She married her love, James A. Skitka, 54 years ago and raised two sons: James and John, while working in the Carteret New Jersey school system. Later, she and her husband retired to the Albemarle Plantation. Her home was her delight and she especially enjoyed each season of the year in which she always celebrated with appropriate decorations. Her life was filled with family and friends, including many new friends who shared her and James' interest in wood carving. Known for her kindness and good-natured humor, she made a distinct impression on all who knew her. Surviving is her husband James Skitka; two sons, James Skitka, Jr. and John Skitka, both of Carteret, NJ; a sister, Mary Ann Keyes of Elizabeth City, NC; and many cousins and extended family members. A divine liturgy and memorial service will be held in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Byzantine Catholic Church, 216 South Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 14. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Byzantine Catholic Church, 216 South Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.