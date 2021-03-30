Reginald T. Webb

Reginald Thomas “Reggie” Webb, 74, of 403 Robin Lane, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mr. Webb was raised in Perquimans County and was the son of the late Guy Hughes “Tuck” Webb and Pauline White Webb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Coleman Webb. Raised in the fellowship of Berea Church of Christ, his life’s work was serving the Lord. For 15 years he taught The Old Testament at Bluefield College of Evangelism in Bluefield, WV, and later taught part-time at Roanoke Bible College in Elizabeth City, now Mid-Atlantic Christian University. Pastorates included his home church of Berea, Midway Church of Christ and Maple View Church of Christ, both in Bluefield, Pleasant Grove Church of Christ in Fairfield, Rosemary Church of Christ in Washington, Elizabeth City Church of Christ in Elizabeth City, and Countryside Church of Christ in Edenton. Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Nancy Gibbs Webb; three nephews, Guy Webb, Todd Tilley, and Tommy Tilley; the large Gibbs family he married into; and other extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 1st, at 3:00 p.m. in Berea Church of Christ, and will be conducted by Minister Bob Brock. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. No formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the residence, or at the gravesite immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to: Countryside Church of Christ, 100 Countryside Drive, Edenton, NC 27932, or to IDES (International Disaster Emergency Service), P.O. Box 379, Noblesville, IN 46061; or to any Christian organization or charity. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
