Reginald Williams

Reginald Darnell Williams
CLANTON - Reginald Darnell Williams, 66, affectionately known to his family as "Pooh Pooh", departed this life on June 22, 2020 at St. Vincent's Chilton Hospital in Clanton, Alabama.
He was born in Norfolk, Virginia and educated in the public schools of Currituck County, North Carolina, graduating from the Joseph P. Knapp High School in 1973. After graduating from high school, Reginald enlisted in the United States Air Force. He began his career as a firefighter being stationed at Chanute AFB, Champaign, Illinois and ending his career at Maxwell AFB, Montgomery, Alabama in 1985. After being honorably discharged, he then continued to work as a civilian firefighter at Maxwell AFB.
At an early age, he joined the New Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Shawboro, North Carolina and later joined the United AME Church in Verbena, Alabama, taking an active role in the church's leadership. While always ready to debate any topic, he also possessed a kind heart, extending a helping hand in the community where needed.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Jamyracle Williams of Prattville, AL; his mother, Rebecca Williams Trafton of Upper Marlboro, MD; his father, Roger Williams, Sr. of Bowie, MD; two brothers, Roger Williams, Jr. of Bowie, MD and James C. Trafton (Keshia) of Bowie, MD; three sisters, Elizabeth Bush of Upper Marlboro, MD; Angela and Connie Trafton of Upper Marlboro, MD and one aunt, Delores Stafford, of Crofton, MD. He also leaves to cherish his memory five nieces, three nephews and three great nieces.
Visitation will held at 8:30 am and the service will begin at 9:00 am at the Agee Brothers Funeral Home, 905 Samaria Road, Clanton, Alabama 35045. Interment will be in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama. Details pertaining to the viewing of service may be obtained at the website of http://www.ageebrothers.com.