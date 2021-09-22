Rella E. Elliott

Rella Victoria Evans Elliott, 97, of 116 Sign Pine Road, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Chesapeake where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Elliott was born in Chowan County on September 29, 1923, and was the daughter of the late George Walter and Sarah Elizabeth Boyce Evans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ivie Alphonso Elliott; her son, Johnny Elliott; sisters Mary Hollowell and Lit Pierce; and by brothers, Wayland, Elton, Dallas, and Horace Evans. A retired seamstress with Don Juan Mfg. in Hertford, she later worked with Simp’s BBQ in Roper. She attended Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church, had volunteered with the Meals on Wheels Program, was an accomplished quilter and cook, and loved to read novels. Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Alexander (husband, Thurman) of Chesapeake and Robin Byrum (husband, Walter) of Tyner; a son, Ivie Elliott, Jr. (wife, Pat) of Elizabeth City; and a daughter-in-law, Jo Ann of Washington; a sister, Gloria Voigt of Edenton; nine grandchildren, Sherry Blackwell, Tim Alexander, Tori Sacca, Camaryn Byrum, Carrie Jordan, Jessica Elliott, Jake Saunders, Rhonda Reason, and Shannon Davis; 20 great-grandchildren with another due to be born in November; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Outdoors Tabernacle of Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church and will be conducted by her son-in-law, Pastor Walter Byrum. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the Tabernacle the hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Happy Home Church Cemetery Fund, 534 Happy Home Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.