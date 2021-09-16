Renesha B. Bowe age 45 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Rev. Alvin J. Boone, Sr., Officiating and Pastor Virgle Wilder delivering the words of comfort. Interment will follow in the Perry Cemetery, Belvidere, NC. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Masks are required. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.
