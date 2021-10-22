Reuben Earl Harrell, 90, of 154 Hertford Beach Road, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in his home. Mr. Harrell was born in Bertie County on July 5, 1931, and was the son of the late Will Harrell and Eara Belle Hall Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Minnie Harrell; a son, James Willie "Jimmy" Harrell; a step-daughter, Deborah Harrell Racine; four sisters, Murriel Tillery, Willie Belle Nichols, Jeanette Durby, and Betty Lou Scott; and by three brothers, James, Morrison "M.P.", and Willie Lee Harrell. Retired from the former Norfolk Assembly Plant of Ford Motor Company following 30 years of employment, he attended and enjoyed fellowship in Burgess Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran having served in the Korean War. Surviving is his wife of 13 years, Ellen Wynn Harrell; a step-daughter, Jacqueline Harrell of Greenville; a step-son, Garland Scott Harrell of Hertford; a son-in-law, Robert Robbins of Leland; a sister, Carol Harrell Bland of Lasker; a sister-in-law, Oneida Wynn of Macon, GA; a granddaughter, Aimee Alee (Robert); and two great-grandsons, Levi and Gabe Shannon. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Highland Memorial Gardens, 109 Ward Road, Ahoskie, and will be conducted by Pastor Bill Thorn. With the resurgence of the Covid Virus in the area, no formal visitation is planned; however, friends are invited to speak with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.