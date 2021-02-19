Rev. Dr. Willie Lee Thomas, 73 of Elizabeth City, NC answered the Masters Call on the early mornings of Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor Kevin Lighty, officiating. Interment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery with military rites. A walk-through viewing for Rev. Dr. Thomas will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Susie Overton Thomas; daughters: Dana M. Yancey (Orlando) of Portsmouth, Virginia and Cathy Thomas Bean of Pickerington, Ohio; 2 step-daughters: Terri G. Diop of Newport News, Virginia and Felecia G. Best of Hampton, Virginia; 2 step-sons: Derrick Golden (Kris) of Harker Heights, Texas and Patrick Golden (Saada) of Charlotte, North Carolina; father: Willie Thomas (Janie) of Elizabeth City, NC; 2 brothers: Rev. Dr. Curtis M. Thomas of Newport News, Virginia and Rev. Dr. Robert W. Thomas (Belinda) of Elizabeth City, NC; 3 sisters: Patricia T. Spruill (Joseph) and Marlene T. Little (Herman) both of Elizabeth City, NC and Rev. Cloria T. Barnard of Chesapeake, Virginia; 2 brothers-in-law: Robert Overton (Holly) and Gilbert Davis (Lillian) of Elizabeth City, NC; 1 daughter-in-law: Chauncey Thomas of Huston, Texas; 2 aunts: Lucille Rountree of Bellport, New York and Delphine Rountree of Waterbury, Connecticut; an uncle: Carlson Hurdle of Chapanoke, North Carolina; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Thomas family.