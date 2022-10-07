Rev. Virgie Whitehurst

BELVIDERE - Rev. Virgie Melsie Parker Whitehurst, 84, of Belvidere, NC, answered the master's call on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, NC She will lie in state one hour prior to service.
Reverend Whitehurst leaves to cherish her precious memories her four children: Carlin Ivan Whitehurst (Linda), Accokeek, Maryland, Stanley Lyle Whitehurst (Elise), Hertford, North Carolina, Charita Nanette Whitehurst, Belvidere, North Carolina, and Virgil Parker Whitehurst (Lanita), Silver Springs, Maryland; as well as one God daughter, Wilma Jordan, Belvidere, North Carolina. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Maurice Whitehurst, Kellen Whitehurst, Erin Jaicox, Sharla P. Riddick, Kera P. Boone, William Whitehurst, Shamiah Whitehurst, Virgil Whitehurst Jr., and Gabrielle Whitehrust. She is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Stanley Walter Parker (Audrey); one sister, Alverta Jeanette Parker; one daughter-in-law, Andrea F. Whitehurst; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and associates.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Whitehurst family.
