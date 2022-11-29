Rev. William Robert Bailey

Rev. William R. (Bill) Bailey, Sr., age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born May 8, 1931 in Webster, MO to the late Vern Bailey, Jr. and Gladys Elmore Bailey. Rev. Bailey’s first wife, Faye Sawyer, preceded him in death in 2001 after forty-six years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Bailey; three daughters, Teresa Pendley of Wilmington, NC, Terressa McDougald (Ronald) of Camden, NC, and Lisa Pitcher (Paul Jr.) of Kernersville, NC; his three sons, William Bailey, Jr. of Wilmington, NC, Samuel Bailey (Karen) of Frankfort, KY, and Jeffrey Schultz of Elizabeth City, NC; and one sister, Betty Tade (Bruce) of Pasadena, TX. Additionally, he is survived by his grandchildren, Tenneil McDougald, Joseph McDougald (Ashley), James McDouglad (Rachel), Paul Pitcher, III (Lauren), Roxana Evans (Dustin), Samantha Evans (Jeremy), Kalah Schultz, Michelle Holmberg (Eric), bonus grandson, Ralph Duncan (Mandi), and twenty great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert Bailey and James Bailey. Rev. Bailey joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1951 for a tour through New Jersey, Florida, and North Carolina. He then attended Clear Creek Baptist Bible Institute. He served on a Mission Development Council becoming involved in numerous local, state, home, and foreign mission projects. Rev. Bailey served as a volunteer Chaplain for state-operated juvenile detention centers and resident drug treatment centers. He also served as the Chowan Baptist Association Mission Development Council Director and was a volunteer in Kairos Prison Ministry at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute. In April 2017, he was elected to serve as the Chairman of the Pasquotank Ministers’ Council for Education. Rev. Bailey retired in 2020 as the Pastor of Trinity Baptist Fellowship Church. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Fellowship Church located at 2290 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor James Harrington and Reverend Fred Ellinwood officiating. A visitation will be held at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Bailey family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to Kairos Prison Ministry at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute https://kairosnc.org/edonation or to a charity of your choice.
