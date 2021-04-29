Richard “Bruce” Pelton, 86 passed into the arms of God on Sunday April 25, 2021 surrounded by family to whom he was truly beloved. His was an extraordinary life well lived. Born to Richard Hamilton Pelton and Faith Elizabeth Pelton (Peaslee), Bruce charmed everyone he met and impressed all with his generous spirit. He was a man for whom a handshake meant everything and principles mattered. He taught his children and grandchildren the value of honesty, work ethic, love of country and the value of giving back. He had a true servant’s heart. He was a man of great accomplishment, starting from humble means and understood education is the great equalizer. He was a career Air Force Officer, stockbroker, earned his Juris Doctor degree, was a businessman and civil servant. He distinctly valued the opportunity this great nation provides. He was passionate about his grandchildren, travel, sailing, patriotism, aviation, the Constitution, Christmas and faith. He lived in and travelled the world, intrigued by many cultures. He was a humble veteran, served in Vietnam and retired after serving with the Air Force and National Guard. He was also a Mason and life-time member of the Episcopal faith. Bruce has four children, David (Hisayo), Carol (Pat) who predeceased him, Rick and Holly (Michael). He has two stepchildren, Mark (Stephanie) and Monica (Henry). He was a proud grandfather of Patrick, Jessica, Danielle, Dylan, Malia, Taylor, Stephen, Taryn, Niki and their spouses. He was dedicated to children’s causes. He loved his extended family fiercely including siblings, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and the many, many friends and colleagues around the globe. There was a special place in his heart for families in Maine, France, and Canada. Bruce Pelton represented the traditional values embraced and endeared by generations past. He made the world and many lives better by living them out. He embraced his last home in Elizabeth City, NC and was so appreciative of the welcome of the community here. The family wishes to express special appreciation to his care giver, Linda Kight who made significant contributions to the quality of his life, spouses Michael (Holly) and Bailey (Niki) who lovingly embraced the daily care of Dad/Papa in his final years, Sentara Albemarle Hospital staff and our special friends here who included him. Expressions of remembrance may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105l or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Pelton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.