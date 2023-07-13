Richard E. Adams

Richard Ernest “Dick” Adams, 90, passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2023. He was born September 7, 1932 in Camden, New Jersey, the middle son of John and Anna Mae Adams. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Richard and Dennis, a stepson, Kenny Wagner, his first wife, Carolyn, and his older brother Robert. Left to celebrate his life are his wife of 33 years, Barbara, his brother Phillip (Ethyl), three daughters, Cindy Adams, Barbara M. Adams, and Patty Waggoman. He also leaves four stepdaughters, Donna Jones, Dianna “DeeDee” Finisecy (Bill), Debra Posey (Steve), and Dale Jacobs (Lynwood), seventeen grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Dick was a quiet man of few words who loved a peaceful life. He grew up mostly In Pennsylvania. When he was attending high school, he lied about his age to join the National Guard. He was activated at age 16 with his unit when the U.S. entered the Korean War. He served 6 years in the Army, with some of his time spent serving in occupied Germany. After mustering out of the Army, he attended college on the GI Bill, earning a degree in Dental Lab Technology. At the time, he was working as an apprentice in the printing industry. He acquired his Journeyman status and spent his working years in printing, first in private industry and then he spent 24 years working at the Government Printing Office (GPO) and, finally, at The Bureau of Engraving and Printing, where he worked on printing currency and postage stamps. He retired at age 60 in Saginaw, Texas, where he had moved to serve on an advanced team to open a second facility for printing currency. With his second wife, Barbara, he moved to Elizabeth City in 1992, where he came to love the peace of small-town life. He had a lifetime passion for boats of any type but particularly sail boats, as well as motorcycles and unusual vehicles. He was artistic and loved making things. He embraced woodworking and made many whimsical things which he gave away to family and friends. He also loved volunteer work. With wife, Barbara, he delivered meals to the elderly and home bound for Meals on Wheels for 20 years. He also volunteered for 13 years at Cape Lookout National Seashore for three months each spring as a caretaker at Portsmouth Island, a ghost Village, and at the lighthouse for a month each winter. He loved his home and his crazy blended family. He will be missed by all. The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for their loving end of life care. There will be a service followed by a reception at Anglican Church of the Redeemer, 207 NC Highway 37 North, Camden, NC, Friday July 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Fr. Christopher Walk officiating. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Adams family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
