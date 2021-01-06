Richard Eugene Boyce, Jr., 73, passed away on December 30, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC the son of the late Richard Eugene Boyce, Sr. and Shirley Catherine Jordan Boyce. He was predeceased by his brother, Jerry Boyce. Richard was a United States Marine Corps veteran having served 2 tours in Vietnam. He later went on to join and eventually retire from the Virginia State Police Department as a Special Agent. After retiring he became a lieutenant with the Currituck Sheriff’s Department and owned and operated Eagle Consulting. In retirement, Richard was dedicated to serving his community. He was appointed to the Chesapeake Mayor’s Commission on Veterans Affairs. He served as Junior Vice Commandant for Marine Corps League Detachment #853. In 2019, he was named Deep Creek Ruritan Member of the Year. He served on the Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels of Chesapeake and was co-founder of SilverTree Seniors non-profit organization. He holds life memberships in the VFW, Vietnam Veterans of America, Fleet Reserve Association, and American Legion. Richard is survived by his son, Richard E. Boyce, III of Portsmouth; daughter, Jodie Rose of Suffolk; grandchildren, Richard E. Boyce, IV, Sarah Eubanks, Emily Bass; sister, Linda Boyce Ball (Jimmy Riddick); brothers, Gene Boyce (Lynnette), and Terry Boyce (Deann) all of Elizabeth City, NC; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Richard’s friends and caregivers who worked around the clock to ensure he received the quality and compassionate care he deserved. A private service with military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation with limited gathering on Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Dr., Suffolk, VA 23434. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Detachment, Marine Corps League, 116 Reservation Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322 or Meals on Wheels of Chesapeake, P.O. Box 15343, Chesapeake, VA 23328. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
