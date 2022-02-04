Richard Hollowell, Sr.

EDENTON - Richard Earl Hollowell, Sr., 79, of 3364 Rocky Hock Road, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in his home.
Mr. Hollowell was born in Gates County on January 19, 1943, and was the son of the late Glavin Whitt and Mary Rebecca Gray Hollowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Henry Hollowell.
A retired John Deere mechanic, he had retired from Hobbs Implement Company after 43 years of employment. Past memberships included the Sunbury Hunt Club.
Surviving is his wife of 29 years, Ellen Christine Smith Hollowell; his children, Mary Hollowell Briggs, Brenda Kaye Hollowell, and Richard E. "Buddy" Hollowell, Jr., all of Elizabeth City; and his sister, Dot Liles of Sunbury. Also surviving are Ellen's children, Angie Wine, and David, Mark, and Lee Fields. Together Richard Earl and Ellen shared five grandchildren, Corey Wayne Sadler, Jimmie Lee and Jesse Fields, Kody Wine, and Serena Harrup, and a great-grandson, Preston Xavier Sadler.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. The burial will be private in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service.
