On Thursday, December 16, 2020, Richard Jack Harding passed at the age of 89. He was born in Trenton, NJ but found his home in Pasquotank County where he raised his family. Jack loved to spend his free time on the driving range with his buddies playing golf, he was a practicing artist that loved to paint, and a proud Popa to his family and grandchildren. He resided in the home that he and his daughter and son-in-law built together and took great pride in the life that they shared. He was a true gentleman that always had a kind and gentle word for everyone. Jack was fortunate to have been able to spend many years traveling the globe in the United States Coast Guard and then worked and retired from TCOM where he was beloved as an employee and friend to many. Jack was proceeded in death by his wife, Chi Chi. He is survived by his son, Joseph Bryan Harding of Elizabeth City, NC; his daughter and longtime friend, Mary Lou Ross and her husband, Alan Ross of Elizabeth City, NC as well as their children, Christopher Pavone and his son Colin Pavone of Plattsburgh, NY; Tyler Ross, his wife Ashley Ross, and son Landon Ross of Elizabeth City, NC; and Kyle Ross of Elizabeth City, NC. He is survived by his brother Benjamin Harding and wife Rosemarie Harding of Medford, OR and his sister Barbara Farah of Vero Beach, FL. In lieu of a service, the family wishes for everyone to stay safe and keep their family and their beloved Popa in their thoughts and prayers. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Harding family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.