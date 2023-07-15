Richard Lee "Dickie" Turner, 76, of Grandy, NC passed away peacefully at Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City, NC on Monday, July 10, 2023. A native of Logan County, W. VA., he was the son of the late William H. "Bill" and Edna Tarquinto Turner. Dickie received a degree in Engineering from West Virginia University in 1970 and began his career in the coal mines of W. VA. In 1988 he moved to North Carolina and began his dream job as an Environmental Engineer for the United States Navy. Dickie obtained his pilot's license at Taplin Airfield in West Virginia at age 22. He loved airplanes and flying was his passion. He was an avid fan of West Virginia Mountaineers Football and Basketball and he had a big heart for all animals. He is survived by two sons, David M. Turner and wife Jacqueline of Bluffton, SC and Christopher W. Turner and wife Jennie of Powells Point, NC; one granddaughter, Julianna Hagler; two very special cousins Charlotte Martin and her husband, his life-long friend Paul Martin of Bells Island, NC and Cindy Muscia of Kitty Hawk, NC; two "nephews", Patrick Martin and wife Gena of Sarasota, FL and their son Jake Austin and Logan Muscia and wife Shelby and their sons Gabriel and Colin. He is also survived by his long-time companion Judie Stevens and several other family members in W. Va and along the East Coast. A memorial service will be held in Currituck County this Fall and memorial donation information will be available soon. Please share condolences with the family at gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.