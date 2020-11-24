Richard E. Rowe
ELIZABETH CITY - Richard E. Rowe, 97, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. He was born in McVeigh, Kentucky on August 14, 1923 to Beckham Claude Rowe and Anna Mae Adkins Rowe.
He was a World War II veteran having served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He retired from AT&T/Nokia and was a faithful member of Corinth Baptist Church.
He was predeceased by his wife of 23 years, Marjorie M. Rowe. He was also predeceased by his three stepsons, Thomas Reid Minton, James Gordon Minton and Foye Congleton (F. C.) Minton, a grandson, Thomas "Tommy" R. Minton, Jr. and a daughter-in-law, Phyllis G. Minton.
He is survived by daughters-in-law, Joyce Minton of Diamondhead, MS and Armelle Minton of Wanchese. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Susan Simmons and husband Alan of Diamondhead, MS, Darlene Cormier and husband Kirk of Diamondhead, MS, Kimberly Minton of Camden, Kenneth Minton and wife Stephanie of Camden, Foye Minton and wife Ashley of Baltimore, MD, Sonni Minton of Greenville, NC, Rachel Minton of Wanchese and Mitzy Minton of Richmond, VA; thirteen great-grandchildren; and his devoted caregiver, Audrey Walker, of Elizabeth City.
At his request, no memorial service will be held at this time. Memorial donations can be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 US Highway 17 S, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Rowe family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.